ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,399,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 287,436 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $417,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $947,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,855,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $685,414,000 after purchasing an additional 964,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,450,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $576,692,000 after purchasing an additional 477,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,653,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $463,196,000 after purchasing an additional 179,404 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. 835,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,765. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/conocophillips-cop-shares-sold-by-putnam-investments-llc.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.