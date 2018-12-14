Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (CNRFF) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) Critical Analysis

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Consorcio Ara SAB de CV alerts:

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 70.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $442.43 million 0.81 $48.53 million N/A N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate $58.67 million 0.94 $6.32 million N/A N/A

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 11.09% 7.33% 4.89% CAHS China HGS Real Estate 13.26% 5.82% 2.54%

Summary

CAHS China HGS Real Estate beats Consorcio Ara SAB de CV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2016, it had a land bank of 36.7 million square meters, as well as operated 5 shopping malls. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.