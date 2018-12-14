Continental (CON) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CON. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($253.49) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €178.48 ($207.54).

Shares of CON opened at €125.60 ($146.05) on Monday. Continental has a 12-month low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 12-month high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

