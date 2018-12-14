Contrasting Qurate Retail Inc Series B (QRTEB) and Discovery Communications (DISCA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series B alerts:

0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Discovery Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Discovery Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Discovery Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc Series B $10.38 billion 0.92 $2.44 billion N/A N/A Discovery Communications $6.87 billion 2.13 -$337.00 million $2.24 12.49

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Discovery Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc Series B 9.88% 22.24% 7.84% Discovery Communications -8.52% 17.05% 4.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Discovery Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Discovery Communications 0 4 13 0 2.76

Discovery Communications has a consensus target price of $32.72, suggesting a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Discovery Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Discovery Communications is more favorable than Qurate Retail Inc Series B.

Volatility and Risk

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery Communications has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Discovery Communications beats Qurate Retail Inc Series B on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series B

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day. The company also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, beauty, and personalized products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications. It also operates evite.com, an online invitation and social event planning service on the Web. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. The company's content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content; and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.