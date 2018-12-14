Contrasting TIER REIT (TIER) & Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) and Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIER REIT and Liberty Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIER REIT $216.46 million 5.54 $84.28 million $1.57 14.17 Liberty Property Trust $719.78 million 9.46 $282.34 million $2.59 17.79

Liberty Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than TIER REIT. TIER REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TIER REIT and Liberty Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIER REIT 0 0 5 0 3.00 Liberty Property Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

TIER REIT presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Liberty Property Trust has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.05%. Given TIER REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TIER REIT is more favorable than Liberty Property Trust.

Dividends

TIER REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Liberty Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TIER REIT pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Liberty Property Trust pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TIER REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Liberty Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Liberty Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares TIER REIT and Liberty Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIER REIT 5.92% 1.79% 0.78% Liberty Property Trust 59.89% 6.68% 3.28%

Volatility & Risk

TIER REIT has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Property Trust has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of TIER REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Liberty Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TIER REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Liberty Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Property Trust beats TIER REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

