Core Laboratories (CLB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.77. 111,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,162. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 403.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $156,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 73.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $225,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

