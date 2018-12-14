Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$4.90 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

