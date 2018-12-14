CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,279 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.71% of CoStar Group worth $109,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 93.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,897,000 after purchasing an additional 252,916 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total transaction of $199,661.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.44.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $365.03 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $285.00 and a twelve month high of $448.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

