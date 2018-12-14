Covestro (1COV) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on 1COV. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.21 ($78.15).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €42.95 ($49.94) on Friday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 52 week high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

