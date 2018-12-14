Covington Capital Management Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $933,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $252,018.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

ADI opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Covington Capital Management Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/covington-capital-management-boosts-position-in-analog-devices-inc-adi.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.