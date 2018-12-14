Covington Capital Management Increases Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 177,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the third quarter valued at $2,666,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 64.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 207.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 86.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,386,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,997,000 after purchasing an additional 643,848 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $59,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $84,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,292. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Covington Capital Management Increases Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/covington-capital-management-increases-position-in-kla-tencor-corp-klac.html.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.