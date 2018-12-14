Covington Capital Management Sells 6,124 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Covington Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $108.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $114.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.1554 dividend. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/covington-capital-management-sells-6124-shares-of-ishares-tips-bond-etf-tip.html.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.