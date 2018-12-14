Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Major Shareholder Sardar Biglari Sells 32,600 Shares

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $5,695,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 11th, Sardar Biglari sold 17,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $2,972,960.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, Sardar Biglari sold 171,441 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $31,299,983.37.

On Monday, December 3rd, Sardar Biglari sold 243,718 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $44,420,042.68.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.53. The stock had a trading volume of 328,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,901. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

