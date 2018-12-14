Craig Hallum Boosts Xperi (XPER) Price Target to $28.00

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Xperi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xperi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

XPER opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market cap of $885.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $100.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth $167,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth $174,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth $178,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 70.3% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

