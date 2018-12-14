Cred Trading Down 10.2% This Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Cred has a market cap of $6.54 million and $310,943.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cred

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,347,530 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, UEX, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, OKEx, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

