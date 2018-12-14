Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday.

IMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,755 ($36.00) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,197.33 ($41.78).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 2,393.50 ($31.28) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 2,447 ($31.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($51.70).

In other news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 5,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,586 ($33.79) per share, for a total transaction of £139,281.96 ($181,996.55).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

