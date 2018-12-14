Crescent Point Energy (CPG) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, October 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.55.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$4.52 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.790000081620861 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -69.23%.

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,395.00. Insiders acquired a total of 16,970 shares of company stock worth $105,534 over the last quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

