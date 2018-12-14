Crestline Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,160 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Exponent by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.61. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other Exponent news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPO. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

