Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $267.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $254.77 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/crestwood-advisors-group-llc-reduces-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.