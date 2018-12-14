Critical Analysis: Ener-Core (ENCR) vs. GlyEco (GLYE)

Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) and GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ener-Core has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlyEco has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of GlyEco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GlyEco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ener-Core and GlyEco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ener-Core N/A N/A -175.70% GlyEco -37.32% -201.33% -37.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ener-Core and GlyEco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 N/A GlyEco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ener-Core and GlyEco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ener-Core N/A N/A -$11.16 million N/A N/A GlyEco $12.07 million 0.15 -$5.18 million N/A N/A

GlyEco has higher revenue and earnings than Ener-Core.

Summary

GlyEco beats Ener-Core on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

GlyEco Company Profile

GlyEco, Inc., a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services. The company's Industrial segment develops, manufactures, and markets additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolant, and heat transfer industries; and METALGUARD additive package product line comprising one-step inhibitor systems to make various types of antifreeze concentrates and 50/50 coolants for automobiles, heavy-duty diesel engines, stationary engines in gas patch, and other applications, as well as METALGUARD heat transfer fluids that include propylene and ethylene glycol based light and heavy-duty fluids for various operating temperatures. It also operates a glycol re-distillation plant in West Virginia, which processes waste glycol into virgin quality recycled glycol for sale to industrial customers. GlyEco, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

