Critical Comparison: Anglo American (NGLOY) and Its Competitors

Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) is one of 53 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Anglo American to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Anglo American Competitors -305.24% -10.75% -1.97%

Dividends

Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Anglo American pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Anglo American is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $28.65 billion $3.17 billion 8.34 Anglo American Competitors $6.71 billion $850.72 million 12.94

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Anglo American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American’s peers have a beta of 5.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anglo American and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 0 6 1 3.14 Anglo American Competitors 453 1300 1449 84 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 38.25%. Given Anglo American’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anglo American has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anglo American beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

