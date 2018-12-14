Critical Review: Metropolitan Bank (MCB) versus South State (SSB)

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South State and Metropolitan Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State $575.15 million 4.02 $87.55 million $4.85 13.06 Metropolitan Bank $72.05 million 3.87 $12.18 million $3.06 11.08

South State has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares South State and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State 19.08% 8.32% 1.34% Metropolitan Bank 23.70% 10.63% 1.38%

Dividends

South State pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Metropolitan Bank does not pay a dividend. South State pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of South State shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of South State shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for South State and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State 0 4 1 0 2.20 Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

South State presently has a consensus price target of $86.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.21%. Given South State’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe South State is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Summary

South State beats Metropolitan Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services. It serves customers through 181 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, 9 North Carolina counties, 19 Georgia counties, and 4 Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions, such as wire transfers, and ACH and foreign exchange conversion to cryptocurrency related customers, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

