Critical Survey: CBAK Energy Technology (CBAK) vs. Ultralife (ULBI)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAK) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Ultralife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $58.38 million 0.27 -$21.46 million N/A N/A Ultralife $85.53 million 1.30 $7.64 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Volatility & Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology -20.95% -1,532.05% -6.70% Ultralife 10.12% 8.55% 7.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ultralife beats CBAK Energy Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. The segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

