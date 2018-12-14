Critical Survey: Illumina (ILMN) vs. PositiveID (PSID)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Illumina and PositiveID, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 0 4 14 0 2.78 PositiveID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Illumina presently has a consensus price target of $329.44, indicating a potential downside of 1.55%. Given Illumina’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Illumina is more favorable than PositiveID.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Illumina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of PositiveID shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Illumina has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PositiveID has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Illumina and PositiveID’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $2.75 billion 17.87 $726.00 million $4.00 83.66 PositiveID $5.36 million 0.00 -$8.56 million N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than PositiveID.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and PositiveID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 21.09% 27.10% 14.78% PositiveID -166.73% N/A -304.11%

Summary

Illumina beats PositiveID on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. The company also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. It operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and South Africa. The company has a strategic partnership with Loxo Oncology, Inc. to develop and commercialize a multi-gene panel for broad tumor profiling; and strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About PositiveID

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need. It has a portfolio of intellectual property related to sample preparation and rapid medical testing applications. The company's microfluidic bio-agent autonomous networked detector (M-BAND) technology is a bio-aerosol monitor with integrated systems for sample collection, processing, and detection modules. Its M-BAND technology analyzes air samples for the detection of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and toxins for up to 30 days. The company's FireflyDX is an automated pathogen detection system for rapid diagnostics for clinical and point-of-need applications. Its FireflyDX system detects and identifies common pathogens and diseases, such as E. coli, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile, Zika virus, Ebola virus, influenza, and others. In addition, PositiveID Corporation markets Caregiver, a non-contact clinical thermometer that measures forehead temperature in adults, children, and infants for hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, and acute care hospitals; and manufactures and sells specialty technology vehicles for mobile laboratory, command and communications applications, and mobile cellular systems. The company was formerly known as VeriChip Corporation and changed its name to PositiveID Corporation in November 2009. PositiveID Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

