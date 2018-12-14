Critical Survey: QS Energy (QSEP) versus Deep Down (DPDW)

QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) and Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QS Energy and Deep Down’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QS Energy N/A N/A -775.34% Deep Down -6.74% -5.33% -4.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QS Energy and Deep Down’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QS Energy $50,000.00 422.60 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Deep Down $19.48 million 0.65 -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Deep Down has higher revenue and earnings than QS Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QS Energy and Deep Down, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QS Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Deep Down 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of QS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of QS Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QS Energy beats Deep Down on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's primary technology is Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product for the midstream pipeline marketplace. It serves upstream producers, midstream transporters, and downstream refiners. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

About Deep Down

Deep Down, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services. It also provides project management and engineering; spooling; testing and commissioning; storage management; ROV and ROV tooling services comprising platform inspection, platform installation and abandonment, search and recovery, salvage, subsea sampling and intervention, telecommunication cable inspection, anchor handling, ROV consulting and project management, ROV pilots and technicians, and underwater cinematography services; and recovered subsea distribution assets refurbishment and repurposing services, as well as offers support for offshore interventions. In addition, the company offers installation support equipment, and component parts and assemblies for subsea distribution systems, including flying leads, umbilical hardware, installation aids, riser isolation valves and subsea isolation valves, and buoyancy and non-helical umbilical products. It serves oil and gas companies, subsea equipment manufacturers, subsea equipment installation contractors, offshore drilling contractors, engineering and construction companies, and other companies involved in maritime operations. Deep Down, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

