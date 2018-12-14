Cronos Group (CRON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Cronos Group stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 187.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

