CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Stake Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1,321.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,760,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,570 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 372.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,399,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,167,000 after acquiring an additional 844,554 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 13,985.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 588,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,512,000 after acquiring an additional 584,294 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 145.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 783,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after acquiring an additional 464,563 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

NYSE CCI opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $117.60.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

