Cryptaur Market Capitalization Reaches $7.83 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $6,042.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.02282400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00141718 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00171322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.76 or 0.10507911 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030880 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur’s genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,345,211,595 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

