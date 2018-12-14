CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:CNHX) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6005 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

CNHX stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $23.14. CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $31.99.

WARNING: “CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF (CNHX) to Issue $0.60 Annual Dividend” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/csop-msci-china-a-international-hedged-etf-cnhx-to-issue-0-60-annual-dividend.html.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.