Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2018

Equities analysts expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ctrip.Com International reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Ctrip.Com International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Shares of CTRP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,001. Ctrip.Com International has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRP. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the third quarter worth about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

