Cubic Co. (CUB) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cubic worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,652,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 342,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 48,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth $17,899,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cubic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUB. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of CUB opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $379.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.27 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

