Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 74,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $151.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

