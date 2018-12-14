Cutera (CUTR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CUTR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Sidoti set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cutera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $40.00 to $24.94 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Cutera has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $56.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Cutera had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cutera will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $154,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $347,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

