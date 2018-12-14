CyberVein Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $76,290.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.