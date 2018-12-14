CytRx (CYTR) versus Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) Head-To-Head Comparison

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CytRx and Gritstone Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gritstone Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75

CytRx currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 901.20%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.59%. Given CytRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CytRx is more favorable than Gritstone Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -68.26% -35.32% Gritstone Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytRx and Gritstone Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $100,000.00 168.00 -$34.98 million ($1.52) -0.33 Gritstone Oncology N/A N/A -$41.37 million N/A N/A

CytRx has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone Oncology.

Summary

CytRx beats Gritstone Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

