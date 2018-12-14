DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) – DA Davidson increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Construction Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ROAD opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

