DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research upped their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.77.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 16,668,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after buying an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

