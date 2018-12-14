David C. Drummond Sells 5,688 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,688 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.81, for a total transaction of $6,090,767.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,570,461.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,061.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $731.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.15. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $980.64 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,444,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 27th. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

