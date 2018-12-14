David P. Southwell Sells 38,768 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director David P. Southwell sold 38,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $588,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 178,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 961,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,180 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $13,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 323.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

