Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) insider David Warr bought 250,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £142,500 ($186,201.49).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 55.60 ($0.73) on Friday. Breedon Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

BREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price (up previously from GBX 96 ($1.25)) on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “David Warr Acquires 250,000 Shares of Breedon Group PLC (BREE) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/david-warr-acquires-250000-shares-of-breedon-group-plc-bree-stock.html.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.