DaxxCoin Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (DAXX)

DaxxCoin (CURRENCY:DAXX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. DaxxCoin has a market cap of $57,968.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DaxxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DaxxCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DaxxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DaxxCoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.02608014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00113153 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003665 BTC.

DaxxCoin Profile

DAXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. DaxxCoin’s total supply is 545,891,780 coins and its circulating supply is 520,891,780 coins. DaxxCoin’s official Twitter account is @daxxcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DaxxCoin is daxxcoin.org.

DaxxCoin Coin Trading

DaxxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaxxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaxxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaxxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaxxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaxxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.