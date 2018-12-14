Debitum Network (DEB) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Debitum Network token can currently be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.02282400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00141718 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00171322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.76 or 0.10507911 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030880 BTC.

Debitum Network Token Profile

Debitum Network’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network. The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Debitum Network Token Trading

Debitum Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

