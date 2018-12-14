Deere & Company (DE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,698,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $3,412,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,797,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 532.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,850,000 after acquiring an additional 674,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,935,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 180,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

