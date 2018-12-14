Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,683 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 23.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 55.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $148.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

