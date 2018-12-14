Delek US (DK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Delek US stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. Delek US has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Delek US had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $60,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Delek US by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Delek US by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 149,037 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,050,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Delek US by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

