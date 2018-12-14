Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) is Mason Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mason Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973,070 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 14.5% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $247,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230,479 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,092,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 656.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 694,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 603,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after purchasing an additional 668,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

DVMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE DVMT opened at $105.50 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

