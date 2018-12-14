Delta Air Lines (DAL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.71.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

