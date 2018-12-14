Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stake Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,907,000 after buying an additional 499,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 584,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of DAL opened at $53.55 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

