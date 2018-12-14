Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) COO Sells $153,000.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DNLI opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/denali-therapeutics-inc-dnli-coo-sells-153000-00-in-stock.html.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.