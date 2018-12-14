Denny’s (DENN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an equal rating to a weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.28 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $125,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 723,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,058,977.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 43,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $751,664.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,276.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,883,000 after buying an additional 201,003 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 511.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 193,954 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 40.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 116,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

